    Zee Cine Awards 2019: EXES Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Spotted UNDER ONE ROOF [View pictures]

    The award season is here and tonight, celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Pooja Hegde and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have already arrived at Zee Cine Awards 2019. And we are here with the glamorous red carpet pictures. Among others, we're totally rooting for Katrina's fresh look and Ranveer's dapper appearance! Have a look at their pictures below..

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Looking all dapper, Ranbir Kapoor suit up for Zee Cine Awards. Last year, his film, Sanju broke many records at the box office and became the highest grosser film of the year.

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif's summer fresh look for the award night had us drooling. The actress is currently busy shooting for her next, Bharat.

    Ranveer Singh

    Looking sharp as a razor, Ranveer Singh took the red carpet by storm. Last year, Ranveer Singh appeared in two films - Padmaavat and Simmba and chances are high that the actor might bag the ‘Best Actor' award tonight!

    Sunny Leone

    Looking smoking hot, Sunny Leone graced the red carpet along with her hubby, Daniel Weber.

    Sonam Kapoor

    Looking as soothing as morning dew, Sonam Kapoor looked every bit lovely in this hue and how! Last year, her film, Veere Di Wedding took box office by storm and the actress was praised for her performance in the film as well.

    Ishaan Khattar

    Ishaan Khattar, who made his debut in Hindi film industry with Beyond The Clouds and then appeared opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, also arrived at Zee Cine Awards with his mother, Neelima Azeem.

    Alia Bhatt's Bags Her First Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Opposite Salman Khan

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 22:47 [IST]
