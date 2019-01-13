Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan & Others Have A Blast At URI Screening!

Katrina's Pretty Ethnic Look

Katrina Kaif attended the screening of URI on Saturday night. She donned an ethnic look for the event, looking very pretty in a white kurta and orange palazzos. For her hair, she chose a rather fresh look, having curled it and let it be.

Star Of URI, Vicky!

URI actor Vicky Kaushal was all smiles at the screening of his new movie. He wore a casual look for the evening; a black tee, black ripped jeans and a denim jacket. Vicky has been praised highly for his performance in the movie, where he is seen playing an army officer. A review in Firstpost said, "Vicky Kaushal pitches Shergill just right - neither a chest-thumper nor a brooder, but a patriot who is an officer and a gentleman."

Yami Gautam Is All Smiles At URI Screening

Actress Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligent officer in URI was beaming at the screening on Saturday night. She sported a casual look, looking pretty in a black shirt and boot-leg denims. Yami too was praised for her performance in the movie but we it left everyone wishing she had had more screen time.

Ranveer Is Eager To Watch URI

Simmba actor Ranveer Singh made it to the screening of URI in his usual ‘energy-will-bring-the-roof-down' manner. Ranveer had toned down his quirky style for the night, wearing a white tee, black denims and a grey zip up hoodie. He accessorized with a black hat and a snazzy pair of glares. Earlier in the day, Ranveer was snapped at a cricket ground, beginning his prep for his next movie 83, in which he will play Kapil Dev.

Varun Dhawan Made Time For URI Screening Amidst His Busy Schedule

Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan looked cool at the screening of URI. He wore a white sweatshirt with matching white sweatpants. Varun has been busy shooting for his next film Kalank, in which he will star opposite Alia Bhatt.

Neha Dhupia & Hubby Angad Bedi

Newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were present at the screening on Saturday night. Neha kept her look simple, wearing a red long-top over a midi black skirt, and black ankle boots. Her hubby Angad Bedi too sported a casual look with a black sweatshirt and black denims, and white sneakers.

Simmba Director Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty was at the screening of URI. He sported an all black look, wearing a black tee, a zip up jacket, black pants and canvas shoes. Rohit Shetty is reveling in the success of his latest film Simmba, which just crossed the 200 Crore mark.

Bhumi Pednekar Wears A Cute Off-Shoulder Dress

Lust Stories actress Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful at the screening of URI. She wore an off-shoulder pin striped dress for the event. Bhumi will next be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, the trailer for which was recently dropped.

Richa Chaddha Attends URI Screening

Richa Chaddha was present at URI's screening. She opted for a casual look, wearing a pretty floral top and green high-waisted pants.

Boys Will Be Boys!

There's no stopping Ranveer's energy. We can always expect him to light up a place and its people wherever he goes. Ranveer is very supportive of his fellow actors and members of the film fraternity, and is always seen praising and encouraging them.

The Group Huddles Around URI Star Vicky

Katrina, Rohit, Ranveer and Varun huddle around Vicky Kaushal and cheer him for his performance in URI.