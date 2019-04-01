Katrina Kaif's Reaction Caught On Camera When Alia Bhatt Got EMOTIONAL During Ranbir Kapoor's Speech

2/2 ...madness is what brings all this to perspective secondly my mother for the kind of love care & support she's shown towards a difficult man at a difficult time & that is the most beautiful thing in life it's just love so here's to love passion I will see you at the movies.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoUgJiaJOU — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) March 31, 2019

Alia Goes Teary Eyed While Katrina Looks On..

While accepting his award, Ranbir said, "I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father - he's going through a rough patch in life & I've often heard when you come across some crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person."

Ranbir Continued..

"....Secondly my mother for the kind of love care & support she's shown towards a difficult man at a difficult time & that is the most beautiful thing in life. It's just love so here's to love and passion. I will see you at the movies."

Fans React To Ranbir's Acceptance Speeh

Ranbir kapoor sir he's his won awards for best actor in sanju movie for #ZeeCineAwards2019 & he's his very, very emotional speech for his father rishi kapoor uncle & he's his also say thanks for entire cast team of sanju movie.."

Kam‏ @kp_kp30385: "The way Ranbir put his face down and say thank you. Kitna humble hai." [sic]

Ranbir-Alia's PDA

After receiving his award, Ranbir was also seen shaking his leg with his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, while Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan danced together, leaving audience in splits!

On The Work Front..

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Kalank, while she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.