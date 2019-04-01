English
    Katrina Kaif's Reaction Caught On Camera When Alia Bhatt Got EMOTIONAL During Ranbir Kapoor's Speech

    By
    |
    Ranbir Kapoor becomes big reason for Alia Bhatt's Crying | FilmiBeat

    A video of Ranbir Kapoor, delivering award acceptance speech at Zee Cine Awards, for being honoured as the Best Actor (Male) award for his film Sanju, is going viral on the social media for all the right reasons. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard dedicating his award to his dad and mom and as he delivers his speech, Alia gets teary-eyed, while Katrina Kaif smiles and looks on! Have a look a their video below and also read what Ranbir said..

    Alia Goes Teary Eyed While Katrina Looks On..

    While accepting his award, Ranbir said, "I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father - he's going through a rough patch in life & I've often heard when you come across some crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person."

    Ranbir Continued..

    "....Secondly my mother for the kind of love care & support she's shown towards a difficult man at a difficult time & that is the most beautiful thing in life. It's just love so here's to love and passion. I will see you at the movies."

    Fans React To Ranbir's Acceptance Speeh

    Ranbir kapoor sir he's his won awards for best actor in sanju movie for #ZeeCineAwards2019 & he's his very, very emotional speech for his father rishi kapoor uncle & he's his also say thanks for entire cast team of sanju movie.."

    Kam‏ @kp_kp30385: "The way Ranbir put his face down and say thank you. Kitna humble hai." [sic]

    Ranbir-Alia's PDA

    After receiving his award, Ranbir was also seen shaking his leg with his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, while Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan danced together, leaving audience in splits!

    On The Work Front..

    On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Kalank, while she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
