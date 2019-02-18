Katrina Kaif Reacts To MARRYING Salman Khan; Adds She Wants A Boyfriend, Doesn’t Want To Be Single

Katrina Reacts To Marrying Salman

While Katrina is currently single, fans keep commenting on Katrina's posts that she should marry Salman Khan. When asked to react to such comments, Katrina said, "Hmmm."

Katrina Admits She Doesn’t Want To Be Single Anymore

When asked to reveal three things, she wishes for herself in 2019, Katrina said, "A Filmfare Award, A boyfriend, I don't want to be single now and I want to have my own production company."

Why Katrina Is Not Dating Anyone?

When asked about the same, Katrina said, "I really don't know. I don't honestly know that I ever feel the need to do that. There is nothing wrong with going and meeting someone, but I think if you are not a person like that, then it's tough, right?"

Katrina On Her Own Wedding

"I really don't know. Unfortunately, it takes two to tango in that equation, so when I get someone good, then (I will get married)," asserted Katrina.

Katrina Spills Beans About Bharat

Katrina also cleared the rumour that Salman didn't suggest her name for Bharat. She said, "Salman didn't call me at all. He didn't say a word. And this is the truth. Even when I signed the film, he did not call me. When I went for the first day on sets, he just looked at me and said, 'Katrina'. I'm like... okay, fine!"

‘Salman Is Unpredictable’

Speaking of Salman's nature, Katrina also said, "He's unpredictable, which is why every moment with him is fascinating. There is never a dull moment with him."