    Katrina Kaif Reacts To Signing Raat Baaki Opposite Vicky Kaushal!

    Rumours have been rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in talks for a film. When asked if she has signed Raat Baaki opposite, Katrina told Mumbai Mirror, "Raat Baaki was to be Aditya's first film before Uri: The Surgical Strike, but it didn't happen. It's a cool script but I don't think he's reviving it. He's already doing another film."

    Speaking of PT Usha biopic, she said, "I'm in talks for quite a few interesting projects but I never get into details unless a deal is signed, sealed and delivered. Sometimes some projects become discussions which don't materialise and then, when they go to another person, they get burdened because your name is attached to it.

    So, I don't talk about a film that is under discussion. I'd love to do a biopic based on a woman who fought such intense battles, who has seen such heights and crashes. Actually, there are quite a few interesting biopics I'd like to do. But the only film I've signed so far is Sooryavanshi."

    Katrina also spoke about the reason to sign Sooryavanshi and said, "I'll be working with a director (Rohit Shetty) who has created his own universe, built it up from scratch. And I'm excited to be teaming up with Akshay (Kumar). He taught me so much at the beginning of my career. He was such an important part of that journey."

    As of now, Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film, Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
