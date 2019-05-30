Katrina Kaif Reacts To Working With Only A-listers!

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero. Before that, she appeared in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Interestingly, in her upcoming films also, the actress will be seen opposite only A-list actors i.e., Salman Khan (Bharat) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi).

Speaking about the same, Katrina told media agency, "From what I am offered, I choose the best one. (It is) not on the basis of who is the actor in the film or whether it has Akshay or Salman. These are just the coincidences. In this industry, you end up working together for years. I read every script. It is just coincidence that these films have appealed to me."

"For me, the joy comes from my work, from the characters that I am playing than this (co-stars). (But) It is good to be working in a friendly environment and there is a sense of trust."

Katrina Kaif Says She Would DITCH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Speaking of her forthcoming project, Bharat, Katrina says she believes that she was destined to Bharat. "It came to me out of the blue. I was on the treadmill and the call came and I told Ali, 'are you joking?' Because they were leaving in a few days to shoot the film."

"Ali said, 'there is a little bit of change for some reason'. He sent me the script and I loved it. It was something that I wanted to take as a challenge. I felt there was a lot for me to do in the film. It was a fantastic experience."

Bharat is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019.