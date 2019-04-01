Salman Khan To Be Blamed! Katrina Kaif REFUSES To Do Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Because Of Her EX
Last year, both films of Katrina Kaif, Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero tanked at the box office. Though, she was highly praised for her acting chops in Zero, she got equally criticized for Thugs Of Hindostan. Earlier, Katrina's team had announced that she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance flick but later, the actress' PR team confirmed her exit from the same owing to her film, Bharat.
Recently, it was also reported that Katrina's name was also running for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. But the latest report suggests that the actress has backed out and the reason is none other than Salman Khan.
A Source Close To Katrina Says..
Deccan Chronicle quoted, "There is no way how Katrina Kaif can see herself having a film release on the same day when there is a Salman Khan release as well in the theatres."
Katrina Won't Lock Horns With Salman
"She, ideally is to be in the same film that Salman is starring in, rather than star in a film that arrives on the same day at the marquee," added the source.
What's Next For Katrina?
Katrina has recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film, Bharat. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in the key roles.
Meanwhile..
Katrina Kaif has bagged an award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her film Zero at Zee Cine Awards 2019.