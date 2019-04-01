Salman Khan To Be Blamed! Katrina Kaif REFUSES To Do Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Because Of Her EX

A Source Close To Katrina Says..

Deccan Chronicle quoted, "There is no way how Katrina Kaif can see herself having a film release on the same day when there is a Salman Khan release as well in the theatres."

Katrina Won't Lock Horns With Salman

"She, ideally is to be in the same film that Salman is starring in, rather than star in a film that arrives on the same day at the marquee," added the source.

What's Next For Katrina?

Katrina has recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film, Bharat. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in the key roles.

Meanwhile..

Katrina Kaif has bagged an award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her film Zero at Zee Cine Awards 2019.