Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Ex Ranbir Kapoor Has A Fake Account On Instagram To Stalk People!

Does Katrina Have Another Account On Instagram?

On the show when Arbaaz asked Katrina if she has another account that she uses to stalk people, the actress denied and said, "No, no."

Katrina Says Ranbir Has A Fake Instagram Account

The actress further revealed, "I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works." We wonder what his current flame Alia Bhatt has to say about Katrina's revelations.

Ranbir & Katrina Broke Up In 2016 After Dating For Seven Years

Recently while speaking with DNA, Katrina opened up about her break-up and said, "I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better. And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem."

On What She Learnt After Parting Ways With Ranbir

"I've always been emotional. I'm a Cancerian and a sensitive soul. I'm not going to lose that or change that for anyone.

But what I have learnt is that as a woman, you must protect and maintain your identity. Your sense of self-worth comes from within and not from another person. You come into this world alone, and you leave alone. That's something you should not lose sight of.

"I'm not saying be guarded in love. No, love with all your heart. Being in a relationship is beautiful and I have a lot to give to a person. But I know now that nobody else gives you your identity."

She Called Her Break-up With Ranbir 'A Blessing'

"I now see it as a blessing because I was able to recognise my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective."