WHAATT? Katrina Kaif Says Priyanka Chopra Was Not The FIRST CHOICE Of Bharat's Producer But She Was!

Katrina Says Atul Agnihotri Wanted Her To Do Bharat

"Atul has always been very supportive and really wanted me to do the film. And in the end, that's what happened. Yes, Salman and I share great chemistry, but when I walked onto this set, I was very clear that the script demanded a different kind of dynamics between us and I had to maintain it."

Katrina On Working With Salman

"I would not have lunch or hang out with him. It's different with an action film like Tiger where you can chat and chill. But here, I wanted Bharat and Kumud to appear like two people meeting for the first time and forging a connection. I hope you see that in the film."

What Made Katrina Say 'Yes' To Bharat?

Speaking of signing Bharat, Katrina said, "The best thing about my friendship with Ali is that we don't hold each other to account for anything.

It's not as if either of us feels bad if we choose to work with someone else so there's never the burden of expectancy. I know he will come to me if he has something interesting."

Katrina: Bharat Is Ali's Best Script So Far

"This time it was somewhat different because Priyanka (Chopra) had been signed for the role earlier. But this is Ali's best script so far and Kumud's character was just right for the person I am today.

So, I grabbed the opportunity and immersed myself into the role. I had two months to prep and I used every minute of it. Bharat has been one of my most inspiring experiences at work"

The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.