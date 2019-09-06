Katrina Kaif Says Salman Khan Has Had Her Back Unfailingly And Intuitively; Opens Up On Their Bond

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan share one of the closest friendships in the Hindi film industry. The two have been there for each other through thick and thin. Not only that, but the two also share a great equation on screen and are very much loved by audiences. At an event, Katrina admitted that their relationship is a bit intuitive, and that Salman has had her back all along.

Katrina and Hrithik Roshan were in conversation with each other at an event in Singapore, when Katrina opened up about her bond with Salman. She said that their on-screen chemistry 'doesn't have much to do with' the equation they share off-screen.

"Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively." Katrina said. "There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there."

She added, "He always seems to be able to sense it. It's a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He's that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection."

Katrina shares a special bond with Salman's sisters, Arpita and Alvira. "They're like my eighth and ninth sisters," she said referring to them. Katrina has six sisters and one brother.

Katrina and Salman last shared the screen in 'Bharat', which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Katrina stepped in for Priyanka Chopra when the latter had to drop out of the project. Salman had said that Katrina was always his first choice for the film.

