OUCH! Katrina Kaif Says She Would DITCH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding For This Bollywood Couple

Ranbir-Alia Or Arjun-Malaika

It all happened when Neha Dhupia put Katrina in a spot asking, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."

Katrina Chooses Arjun Over Ranbir

"If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day Sheila Ki Jawaani was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' and I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."

Recently, Katrina Had Talked About Maintaining A Warm Equation With Ranbir & Alia

She was quoted as saying, "I'm taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it's a good thing. I'm not trying to be saintly but it's always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I'm not doing this to make your life easier.

She Had Further Added..

"But I'm doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel lighter and happier when you don't hold on to any anger or grudges."

Katrina Gears Up For Bharat

On the work front, Katrina is looking forward to her mega-release, Bharat. The film, which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also casts Salman Khan in the lead role.