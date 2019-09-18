Katrina Kaif's Shocking Comment On Janhvi's 'Shorts': Sonam Kapoor Refuses To Play Blame Game!

Sonam Kapoor Has A Strong Reaction

The actress told ET Times, "It's all about clickbait and whatever makes good copy. Unfortunately, the media is going through a lot. A lot of media houses are merging, a lot of heads are rolling and a lot of people are losing their jobs in the media. I have absolutely no negativity towards the media; I only look at the media in a positive way."

She Further Added

"I feel in a lot of ways you do what you have to do to kind of keep yourself relevant. With so much going on because of social media and the way the world is right now, things do get taken out of context. I mean, it's a part and parcel of our job and I have stopped getting upset with that."

Sonam Says The Controversy Has Nothing To Do With The Media

The actress said that Katrina is a friend, and therefore, the clarification has to come between the two of them. She further added, "It has nothing to do with the media but I can't help it."

The Actress Even Shared An Anecdote Which Her Hubby Told Her

Sonam was quoted as saying, "Whatever somebody thinks about you or whatever somebody does to you, it's their business, not yours. It's a reflection of who they are, not you'. So, if somebody is misconstruing that, it's their karma and they are going to be the ones who'll pay for it, not me."

Is Their Bad Blood Between Sonam & Katrina?

On this, the 'Zoya Factor' actress earlier clarified on Twitter, "Guys I wasn't defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It's an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don't create drama mediawallas."