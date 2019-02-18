Katrina Kaif Talks About Her RIVALRY With Deepika Padukone & How They ENDED Their Cold War

Katrina On Attending Deepika’s Wedding Reception

Katrina says, "It's as simple as this. I received the invite. I received message saying 'you have to come and be a part of this'. I found that very sweet. I paused for a moment and said I feel like going."

Katrina Is All Love For Deepika

Speaking of burying the hatchet, Katrina said, "Even if in the past that relationship has been where you don't see eye to eye, it's still now a relationship. So in a strange way I kind of felt that I was involved in this celebration of their wedding. I wanted to go and wish them."

Katrina Further Added..

"This is somebody who has come into the industry, we both came in our teens and now we are not in our teens. There is a sense of mutual respect and acknowledgement of the other person. It's nice that we have a sense of friendship between us."

Katrina Also Revealed She Doesn’t Know How To ‘Date’ Someone

Speaking of why Katrina is sceptical about dating someone, she said, "Yesterday, my friend said this to me. She was actually discussing somebody, someone's particular name and she was like, you know, what's wrong with you, so on and I gave this very long answer and she is like, that's your problem, you don't know what it is to date, somebody.

You don't understand. You only have these heavy, intense relationships. You know all or nothing."

Katrina Further Added..

"This is all in-kind of...what do you call it, yeah! A relationship. You've never dated anyone. Like, dates are just easy, nice, casual thing. And I stopped for a minute and I realised that actually, she is 100 per cent true. That's 100 per cent right. I really don't know. I don't honestly know that I ever feel to do that."

Katrina On Giving Too Much Into Relationship

"You think that this is my happiness and this where I feel the most happiness and this is where I feel the most love and acceptance. And you just go deeper and deeper into that zone, not realizing that you are taking so much out of it. And nobody can sustain that."

Katrina’s Advice For People In Relationships

"The most important things, I think, I believe now is that you have to maintain your sense of individuality and you have to still have your sense of who you are. Apart from your partner and that's, I mean, that's for me that's what I believe now."