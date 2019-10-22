Katrina Kaif Teams Up With Nayanthara For A Photoshoot

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a video on her Instagram, in which she can be seen sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Katrina recently launched her own make-up line for which she has roped in Nayanthara for a photoshoot.

Sharing the video on her social media, Katrina wrote, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww." (sic) In the video, the two actors can be seen engaging in conversation.

As part of her promotional campaign for her products, Katrina has been doing interesting activities. On Monday, she shared a funny video in which actor Ranveer Singh can be seen asking Katrina to apply make-up on him. The video, which looked like it was shot after an award function, shows Katrina responding to him by applying some kohl in his eyes.

The video received a lot of attention from fans of both stars. Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, stating, "U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play". Katrina responded with smokey eyes emojis, to which Arjun replied saying: "Even I want !!! Smokey eyes to hypnotise..."

It will only be fair to say that Nayanthara is one of the most successful stars across the four South industries. Her last film, in which she shared screen space with Chiranjeevi, was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film turned out to be a huge success. In Kollywood, yet another film - Bigil which has her as a lead lady will be released ahead of Diwali. In the Atlee directorial, she will be sharing screen space with South star Vijay.