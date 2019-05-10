Katrina Kaif Thought Her LIFE IS OVER After Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor; Didn't Know Why It Happened

'It's Hard To Know Why Things Happened'

Katrina said, "Ummm... right now I'd say my life is 80% work and 20% personal. But it's not in our control. Right now, there's a lot of work happening. I take it as a good thing. It wasn't in my control when my personal life got over. It's hard to know exactly why things happened."

When Katrina Thought Her Life Is Over Because Of Break-up

"But I have a different take on it. "Ok fine-it [the break-up] sucks, it's terrible, this is the worst thing in the world, my life is over. Let's sit here and believe this, even for just two minutes. Do we feel good about things? No."

But if you really believe in your god, your universe, you'll feel much better."

Katrina: Everyone Struggles

"The reason I feel that I should say this is because there are young girls who might be listening to me. They might find something that helps them. I may see a person and think, "Oh, she's got everything", or "Oh, she doesn't struggle like I do". But you know what? You don't know that. Everyone struggles," added Katrina.

Katrina Further Added..

"The most important thing is to learn. We are all trying to work and achieve, in spite of our fears and insecurities. You don't wake up one day and discover that it's all gone. You have to push through it."

Katrina Describes Her Current State Of Mind

"Oh wow... I think it's about wanting to learn, create, do something interesting. My mind is so attuned to work, so I think that's what you attract. I have strong ideas about certain concepts, film ideas, or franchises that I want to create. I feel this is the time to try new things."

Katrina On Being Satisfied With Her Work

"I'm excited. It's tough to be at peace as an actor. This is an insecure, slightly unstable profession. But I'm excited that I've earned a certain position where I can now create things."

Katrina On The Work Front

On the professional front, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.