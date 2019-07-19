Katrina Kaif Treats Us To Yet Another Stunning Vacation PIC From Mexico!

Katrina Brings Traffic To A Halt In Mexico!

Katrina has been treating her fans to some hot vacation pictures while she has been holidaying in Mexico for her birthday. Her latest vacation pic posted on Instagram shows her smiling cheerfully while crossing the streets of Mexico, enjoying a cup of coffee. Katrina has donned a peach colored mini dress, teaming it with a pair of strappy nude heels, looking pretty as ever!

A Beachy Birthday Vacation!

Katrina rang in her 36th birthday on July 16th, 2019, by spending quality time with her friends and family on the beautiful beaches of Mexico. Katrina is not the kind to party hard on her birthday but rather, spend some intimate time with her loved ones. She said in a recent interview with a daily, ""When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family."

Birthday Is About Spending Time With Family For Katrina

Adding that birthdays are not a big deal for her, she said, "I think birthdays are always fun. It's not such a big deal, honestly, it's more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family."

On The Work Front..

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, co-starring Salman Khan. She received much praise for her portrayal of Kumud Raina, her character in the film. Katrina has started shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in which she'll be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar.