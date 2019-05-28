INTERESTING! Katrina Kaif Would JUMP At It If This Film Of Deepika Padukone Is Offered To Her
Katrina Kaif is all set for her forthcoming film, Bharat and according to Salman Khan, she should win National award for her role in the film. While, we have to wait and watch, whether that happens or not, Katrina, on the other side, says that she's choosing the strongest characters to portray in her films. In her recent interaction with TOI, Katrina also revealed that she would jump at it, if this film of Deepika Padukone is offered to her. Do you know which film is it? Keep reading!
It's None Other Than 'Chhapaak'
Katrina says, "Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in 'Zero') as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn't important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in 'Chhapaak' is offered to me, I would jump at it."
Katrina Is All 'Yes' For The Strong Scripts
"But you have to choose from what is offered to you. Out of what is offered to me, I am choosing the strongest characters as well as what seems right for me. But it's not that ‘Oh! I am in a female-centric film, so that automatically makes it a good character'.
What's the emotional graph of the character? Is it well-written? Does it have a proper arc? All these questions have to be answered. I can sign five female-centric films tonight, but the stories may not be correct. I look for those flaws in the script. You have to have a strong script to take it up."
What's One Genre That Katrina Would Like To Explore?
Speaking of experimenting with one genre, she said, "I would like to do a biopic or a sports film. I also want to do something more in the action space, or a film like Gone Girl, which is in the psychological thriller space."
Katrina Is Also All Praises For Kareena
Speaking of striking a balance between glamorous/commericial and intense roles, Katrina was quoted as saying, "I personally feel that it's important to do both. Kareena (Kapoor Khan) does it quite well. She does a Singham 2 and Good News or Veere Di Wedding.
I think she is striking that balance nicely. You don't have to dedicate yourself to only certain kind of characters and negate all others. It's a personal choice."
Katrina was last seen in Zero. Though the film tanked at the box office, Katrina was highly praised for her acting chops in the film. We hope, Katrina manages to win the hearts of critics, this time as well!