INTERESTING! Katrina Kaif Would JUMP At It If This Film Of Deepika Padukone Is Offered To Her

It's None Other Than 'Chhapaak'

Katrina says, "Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in 'Zero') as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn't important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in 'Chhapaak' is offered to me, I would jump at it."

Katrina Is All 'Yes' For The Strong Scripts

"But you have to choose from what is offered to you. Out of what is offered to me, I am choosing the strongest characters as well as what seems right for me. But it's not that ‘Oh! I am in a female-centric film, so that automatically makes it a good character'.

What's the emotional graph of the character? Is it well-written? Does it have a proper arc? All these questions have to be answered. I can sign five female-centric films tonight, but the stories may not be correct. I look for those flaws in the script. You have to have a strong script to take it up."

What's One Genre That Katrina Would Like To Explore?

Speaking of experimenting with one genre, she said, "I would like to do a biopic or a sports film. I also want to do something more in the action space, or a film like Gone Girl, which is in the psychological thriller space."

Katrina Is Also All Praises For Kareena

Speaking of striking a balance between glamorous/commericial and intense roles, Katrina was quoted as saying, "I personally feel that it's important to do both. Kareena (Kapoor Khan) does it quite well. She does a Singham 2 and Good News or Veere Di Wedding.

I think she is striking that balance nicely. You don't have to dedicate yourself to only certain kind of characters and negate all others. It's a personal choice."