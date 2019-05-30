Katrina Kaif Was HEARTBROKEN; Reveals How She GOT OVER Her Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor!

Everything Happens For A Reason: Katrina On Her Break-up With Ranbir

"Maybe, a lot of things have changed for me personally and professionally. After my last relationship ended, I was forced to analyse many things about myself and my life and the way I was living it. Whatever was supposed to happen, happened. Everything happens for a reason," the actress was quoted as saying by Filmfare.

'It Was Bad, It Was Sad'

Katrina recalled, "I remember I was getting on a plane to shoot Baar Baar Dekho in Thailand. It was January. There was a repetitive thought going on in my head. When you get stuck on something, it's deeply disturbing. It doesn't leave you alone. It was bad. It was sad. I wondered how could something trouble you to this level?"

But She Emerged Stronger

"That phase made me read a lot. I wanted to understand how we human beings function. On one particular night, my attitude and approach to the world opened up again," Katrina was quoted as saying.

Has She Moved On In Her Life?

To this Katrina candidly replied, "Some things can still upset you. But that's fine. I face it. I stare at the ghost in the room until it just fades away. When something triggers an emotion, I let it happen."

Are You Listening, All Heartbroken Souls?

"Like one day I came across something, which I kept pushing away. But it hurt me and bothered me. While I was doing yoga, my teacher asked, "Are you okay?" I said I was fine. She said, "But you're crying." I had actually begun crying. It had to come out. Now, I don't try to push things away. I stare at them. What you resist, persists."