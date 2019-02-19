English
    Katrina Kaif Wasn’t Much DISTURBED With Thugs Of Hindostan Failure: It Was Not My Film

    Katrina Kaif's Shocking statement about Thugs Of Hindostan failure, Find Out | FilmiBeat

    Katrina Kaif has delivered back to back flops in 2018 i.e., Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero. Though, the actress reaped praises for her acting chops in Zero, she got completely criticized for her role in Thugs of Hindostan. Fans were pretty disappointed to see her in Aamir Khan starrer and now the actress says Thugs Of Hindostan was not her film. Katrina made these revelations while talking to Jitesh Pillai in Famously Filmfare.

    Katrina On TOH Failure

    "Very honestly, I take ownership of everything I do. Thugs Of Hindostan was not my film. I'm not a big part of the film. So there wasn't too much emotion invested in it," said Katrina.

    Katrina Doesn’t Know Why TOH Didn’t Work

    "The emotion I felt was more invested because they are really good friends of mine. Like, Adi (Aditya Chopra), I know how much he put into the film. Aamir (Khan) is dear to me. Victor (director Vijay Krishna Acharya) sir is dear to me. It went wrong. But why things go wrong, that we don't know."

    Katrina On Zero Debacle

    "In Zero, I was very nervous about how Aanand sir would wind up the film. Because I felt that was very tricky. He really went out there and in certain places, I think maybe it was a step too far which lost its relatability to the audience. That's about it. There's nothing more than that to analyse."

    Katrina’s Next

    Katrina will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The actress-director duo was last seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai and the film has set the box office on fire. Bharat also features Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Suni Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff in the key roles.

    In the same chat show, Katrina also cleared the rumour that Salman didn't suggest Katrina's name for Bharat post Priyanka Chopra's exit. In fact, it was Ali Abbas Zafar's decision to rope in Katrina.

