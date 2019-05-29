Katrina Kaif Was UNAWARE That Priyanka Chopra Was Selected Before For Salman Khan's Bharat!

Katrina Learnt About Bharat On The Sets Of TZH

While speaking to Mirror Online, Katrina recalled learning about the movie on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress was filming for the Ek Tha Tiger sequel with Salman.

The Actress Feels She Was Destined To Play Kumud

Katrina said that Priyanka had her own reasons for not doing Bharat and that she feels that she was destined to portray the role.

Katrina Was UNAWARE About Priyanka Doing Bharat Before!

"I am unaware of who was selected before me for Bharat. Ali Abbas had spoken to me regarding the script and role of Bharat when I was shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan," she said to the portal.

She Calls It The Best Role Of Her So Far

The actress said, "Everyone has a different perspective of looking at things. I cannot be in every Salman Khan film. If Priyanka was chosen for this role then she had her own reasons for not doing it. Doing Bharat was written in my destiny and I am happy it came to me. When I read the script I simply loved it and I think this is the best role of mine so far."

'It's Not About Anyone's Ego'

The actress also said that it doesn't matter who was the first or second choice. She added, "The question of being the first or second choice doesn't seem to be relevant to me at all. It's also not about anyone's ego."