      Inside Pics: Katy Perry Meets Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; They Look Like Identical Twins

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and many Celebs attended Katy Perry party |FilmiBeat

      Last night, Karan Johar hosted a bash to welcome Katy Perry in India and many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the bash. Check out all the inside pictures..

      Oh-so-gorgeous!

      Two beauty Queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katy Perry strike a pose at Karan Johar's bash. After coming across their picture, many netizens said that they look like identical twins.

      What A Stunning Group Picture

      Here comes a stunning group of Katy Perry with Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla.

      Arjun & Anushka

      Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma chill together at Karan Johar's welcome bash for Katy Perry. Dressed in a white ensemble, Anushka looked super glamorous.

      Ananya With Katy Perry

      Among others, newbie Ananya Panday was also present at Karan Johar's bash at his house. Ananya looks every bit elated while striking a pose with Katy Perry.

      We're sure Katy must have felt extremely special at the party!

