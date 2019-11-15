Inside Pics: Katy Perry Meets Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; They Look Like Identical Twins

Oh-so-gorgeous!

Two beauty Queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katy Perry strike a pose at Karan Johar's bash. After coming across their picture, many netizens said that they look like identical twins.

What A Stunning Group Picture

Here comes a stunning group of Katy Perry with Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla.

Arjun & Anushka

Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma chill together at Karan Johar's welcome bash for Katy Perry. Dressed in a white ensemble, Anushka looked super glamorous.

Ananya With Katy Perry

Among others, newbie Ananya Panday was also present at Karan Johar's bash at his house. Ananya looks every bit elated while striking a pose with Katy Perry.

We're sure Katy must have felt extremely special at the party!