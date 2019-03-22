English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar's Kesari Full Movie LEAKED ONLINE To Download In HD Print By Tamilrockers!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Akshay Kumar's Kesari, a film which is based on true event, has become the latest victim of piracy. Earlier films like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister and Gully Boy have been the victim of piracy. The notorious site, Tamilrockers has leaked the full movie (Kesari) to download within a day of its release and it might affect the business of the film at the box office!

    Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting to Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's Kesari..

    #MAHARSHI‏ @urstrulyAbbas

    "#Kesari is True tribute to the 21 martyrs who were lost in Battle , Good Way to Protray the Courage & Fighting Spirit of Sikhs !! @akshaykumar sir & other Cast Showed up there Best in them , CLIMAX was Brilliantly Written A masterpiece by #AnuragSingh sir " [sic]

    Venkatesh Rao‏ @ImVenkateshRao

    "Salute to @akshaykumar for regularly choosing the scripts which portrait the real unsung heroes of our nation #Kesari proud of you sir." [sic]

    Akshay‏ @aksh1603

    "Just coming out of theatre watching #Kesari. :') Once again dil jeet liya paaji aapne!!!!! @akshaykumar BigFan!!!!!" [sic]

    Ravindra Gautam‏Verified account @RavindraGautam_

    "#Kesari is a wonderful movie wid best performance of @akshaykumar & I m sure it will do great collection at #BoxOffice and will break d record of Gold. Kesari is d best color of this Holi." [sic]

    Vignesh Ratnam @vignesh_vigrat

    "#Kesari is a bloody brilliant heart wrenching movie.. MUST MUST WATCH.. yet another rivetting @akshaykumar movie.. Very disturbing and at the same time extremely entertaining movie.. Every cinema lover should experience it."

    S Jay C @Simon29U

    "Am not going to accept ever that #KESARI is just a film... So beautiful, was watching it live, HISTORY repeating live... & by thanking each character & the team, I am contradicting my emotions... @DharmaMovies #AnuragSingh @akshaykumar 👏🏻👏🏻 #RangDeKesari." [sic]

    SHIV @shivAkkism

    "#kesari : One of the best war movies to ever come out of Bollywood @akshaykumar like never before...what a performance🔥🔥 @SinghAnurag79 wow 🙌." [sic]

    Read more about: akshay kumar kesari movie
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue