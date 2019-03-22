Akshay Kumar's Kesari Full Movie LEAKED ONLINE To Download In HD Print By Tamilrockers!

#MAHARSHI‏ @urstrulyAbbas

"#Kesari is True tribute to the 21 martyrs who were lost in Battle , Good Way to Protray the Courage & Fighting Spirit of Sikhs !! @akshaykumar sir & other Cast Showed up there Best in them , CLIMAX was Brilliantly Written A masterpiece by #AnuragSingh sir " [sic]

Venkatesh Rao‏ @ImVenkateshRao

"Salute to @akshaykumar for regularly choosing the scripts which portrait the real unsung heroes of our nation #Kesari proud of you sir." [sic]

Akshay‏ @aksh1603

"Just coming out of theatre watching #Kesari. :') Once again dil jeet liya paaji aapne!!!!! @akshaykumar BigFan!!!!!" [sic]

Ravindra Gautam‏Verified account @RavindraGautam_

"#Kesari is a wonderful movie wid best performance of @akshaykumar & I m sure it will do great collection at #BoxOffice and will break d record of Gold. Kesari is d best color of this Holi." [sic]

Vignesh Ratnam @vignesh_vigrat

"#Kesari is a bloody brilliant heart wrenching movie.. MUST MUST WATCH.. yet another rivetting @akshaykumar movie.. Very disturbing and at the same time extremely entertaining movie.. Every cinema lover should experience it."

S Jay C @Simon29U

"Am not going to accept ever that #KESARI is just a film... So beautiful, was watching it live, HISTORY repeating live... & by thanking each character & the team, I am contradicting my emotions... @DharmaMovies #AnuragSingh @akshaykumar 👏🏻👏🏻 #RangDeKesari." [sic]

SHIV @shivAkkism

"#kesari : One of the best war movies to ever come out of Bollywood @akshaykumar like never before...what a performance🔥🔥 @SinghAnurag79 wow 🙌." [sic]