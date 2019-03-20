Kesari Movie First Critics Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets Applause & Praise

Taran Adarsh Gives Kesari '4 Star Ratings'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh was at the critics screening and is super impressed with the movie that he gave the Akshay Kumar starrer a 4 star ratings. He also called the movie brilliantly made.

Kesari Is Outstanding, Tweeted Taran Adarsh

''#OneWordReview... #Kesari: OUTSTANDING! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Chronicles a significant chapter from history brilliantly... Nationalism, patriotism, heroism, scale and soul - #Kesari has it all... Akshay's career-best act... Anurag Singh's direction terrific... Don't miss! #KesariReview,'' tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Amul Vikas Mohan @amul_mohan

''I can't stress enough that every INDIAN has to go and watch #Kesari for sure... I've not felt so many emotions buzzing in a movie like this in a long time... #AnuragSingh take a bow what brilliant direction and superb dialogues... you're the true star of this movie!!''

Amul Vikas Mohan Also Called Kesari 'A True Indian Tale Of Honour'

''What an absolutely smashing movie is this #Kesari a true Indian tale of honour and valour and courage!!! This Holi colour everything in bold KESARI... @akshaykumar #AnuragSingh @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_''