Kesari Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Akshay Kumar Starrer

    Finally, the much awaited film of Akshay Kumar, Kesari has arrived at the theatres and we're here with live audience update on the film. The film is based on Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the British Indian Army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in 1897. Kesari, which also features Parineeti Chopra in the female lead role, is produced by Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment and Cape of Good Films.

    Sunnyy Parkhi‏ @Sunny_parkhi_99

    "First half done.. And it looks epic, storyline looks promising and looking forward to the second half...!!!! #Kesari." [sic]

    Tony Stark‏ @fan_boy9

    "Watching #Kesari Epic Tatti #Kesari fact

    Screen play Poor
    Movie writing poor
    Printi acting poor
    Akshay Kumar battle field acting poor
    Direction poor
    Movie want high budget but budget very low.
    Music poor

    #Kesari film very poor.

    #KesariReview " 1/5 ⭐

    Bhushan Khiladi‏ @Bhushanadhau1

    "#Kesari Movie Is a Symbol Of pride , Bravery , Heroism , Unlimited Love For Motherland And shows The Power Of Indians An Untold Chapter Of Our Indian History Very well Told by @SinghAnurag79 And Who Better Than @akshaykumar Can Do JUSTICE to This Movie BLOCKBUSTER." [sic]

    SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

    "#Kesari First half - Cinematography is brilliant, @akshaykumar is good as always!!"

    🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 Chowkidar elkay14 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 @elkay14

    "#kesari interval block, 1st half is highly inspiring, it's #happyholi but cinema Hall jam packed review at 12 noon, 2nd half will start now #akshaykumar@akshaykumar performance till now Yahoo @karanjohar ." [sic]

    Box Office Trendz‏ @box_trendz

    "#OneWordReview... #Kesari: OUTSTANDING! Rating: Chronicles a significant chapter from history brilliantly... Nationalism, patriotism, heroism, scale and soul - #Kesari has it all... Akshay's career-best act... Anurag Singh's direction terrific... Don't miss! #KesariReview." [sic]

    Abhi‏ @AbhiAkkian

    "Went for #Kesari but all morning shows cancelled here in kolkata. They could have informed us earlier. Anyway will watch it in the evening. #happyholi to everyone. #RangDeKesari." [sic]

    Going by the live audience reactions, one can assume that the film has worked in the favour of Akshay Kumar! 

