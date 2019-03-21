Kesari Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Akshay Kumar Starrer

Sunnyy Parkhi‏ @Sunny_parkhi_99

"First half done.. And it looks epic, storyline looks promising and looking forward to the second half...!!!! #Kesari." [sic]

Tony Stark‏ @fan_boy9

"Watching #Kesari Epic Tatti #Kesari fact

Screen play Poor

Movie writing poor

Printi acting poor

Akshay Kumar battle field acting poor

Direction poor

Movie want high budget but budget very low.

Music poor

#Kesari film very poor.

#KesariReview " 1/5 ⭐

Bhushan Khiladi‏ @Bhushanadhau1

"#Kesari Movie Is a Symbol Of pride , Bravery , Heroism , Unlimited Love For Motherland And shows The Power Of Indians An Untold Chapter Of Our Indian History Very well Told by @SinghAnurag79 And Who Better Than @akshaykumar Can Do JUSTICE to This Movie BLOCKBUSTER." [sic]

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

"#Kesari First half - Cinematography is brilliant, @akshaykumar is good as always!!"

🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 Chowkidar elkay14 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 @elkay14

"#kesari interval block, 1st half is highly inspiring, it's #happyholi but cinema Hall jam packed review at 12 noon, 2nd half will start now #akshaykumar@akshaykumar performance till now Yahoo @karanjohar ." [sic]

Box Office Trendz‏ @box_trendz

"#OneWordReview... #Kesari: OUTSTANDING! Rating: Chronicles a significant chapter from history brilliantly... Nationalism, patriotism, heroism, scale and soul - #Kesari has it all... Akshay's career-best act... Anurag Singh's direction terrific... Don't miss! #KesariReview." [sic]

Abhi‏ @AbhiAkkian

"Went for #Kesari but all morning shows cancelled here in kolkata. They could have informed us earlier. Anyway will watch it in the evening. #happyholi to everyone. #RangDeKesari." [sic]