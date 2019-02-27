Kesari Song Sanu Kehndi: Akshay Kumar Shakes A Leg With His Battalion Of Sikh Soldiers!

After the high-on-patriotism trailer, the makers of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari have dropped the first song from the film titled 'Sanu Kehndi' which is quite a fun number, all thanks to Akshay's camaraderie with his pals.

The trak begins with the soldiers pulling each other's leg while practising their drills. Soon Ishar Singh aka Akshay Kumar joins the fun and they break into a jig on this energetic number. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sanu Kehndi has been crooned by Romy along with Brijesh Sandilya.

Check out the song here-

ALSO READ: When Bhumi Pednekar Went Barefoot On The Streets Of Mumbai For This Reason!

Speaking about Kesari, the film is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi of 1897 where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Talking about his working experience on this film, Akshay had earlier said, "I've started shooting for my film Kesari, where I'm in the heaviest turban and beard I've ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I'm known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It's probably my favourite look, though it's taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn't change it for the world."

Helmed by first-time director Anurag Singh, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra and the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 21st March, 2019.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu's Sister Vijayeta Ties The Knot, Her Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!



