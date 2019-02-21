Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Brings Back Patriotism With An Adrenaline Rush! Watch Here

Kesari Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar | Parineeti Chopra | Anurag Singh | FilmiBeat

The trailer of Kesari is out and without a doubt, Akshay Kumar brings back the adrenaline rush we've all been craving for. Right from the word go, the trailer is filled with heart-pumping scenes that'll keep you at the edge of your seats and make you wonder what'll happen next! Akshay Kumar has given his best and the trailer has already scored brownie points with the audiences.

Watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari below!

It's such an amazing trailer, right? Akshay Kumar's Kesari is an unbelievable true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi which took place in the year 1891. It is touted as one of the bravest battle ever fought as 21 courageous Sikhs from the British Indian Army countered 10,000 invading tribesmen from Afghanistan.

The saffron turban clad warriors fought bravely and valiantly against all odds and changed the terms of bravery. The movie celebrates the spirit, bravery and sacrifice of the 21 Sikh soldiers who defended the motherland by all means necessary.

Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar.

