KGF Chapter 2: After Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Approached For A Pivotal Role In This Yash Starrer?

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 smashed all box office records not just in the Kannada film industry, but it's Hindi version also raced ahead of a box-office clash- Shahrukh Khan's Zero and set the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters. Now, all the fans are eagerly waiting for its Chapter 2 to hit the big screens.

Meanwhile, the casting of KGF Chapter 2 is getting interesting day-by-day. After the makers approaching Sanjay Dutt to play an important role in the sequel, buzz is that yet another Bollywood actor has been offered this flick as well.

Raveena Tandon Approached For KGF 2 According to a report in TOI, the makers have offered Raveena Tandon an important role in this Yash starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet. Will Raveena Give Her Nod? If the 'Mast Mast' girl comes on-board for this film, it will be her comeback in Kannada cinema after almost two decades. The actress had previously starred in 'Upendra' opposite Upendra. Meanwhile, Yash Has Already Confirmed About Offering KGF 2 To Sanjay Dutt The actor had told Deccan Chronicle, "Yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of KGF." He also revealed that Dutt was also offered KGF Chapter 1, but the actor turned it down owing to unavailability of dates. Dutt Goes Grey There are rumours floating in that Sanjay Dutt would be playing an antagonist in KGF Chapter 2. Now, it would be interesting to watch him take up a character with grey shades. What do you think folks?

Meanwhile, post the success of KGF, Yash had tweeted, "KGF has brought me closer to a lot of people now. Had a wonderful experience while visiting the theatres in Tirupathi for #KGF! I am overwhelmed by all the love and support from the people there. Truly honoured by the response."

