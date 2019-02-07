English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt To Play A Key Role In This Yash Starrer?

    By
    |

    Kannada superstar Yash's last release KGF was a smashing hit not just in Kannada but also spinned money in other languages as well. The Hindi version of the film minted a life-time collection of Rs. 43.92 crores at the box office. KGF traced the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.

    ALSO READ: The Fakir Of Venice Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar- Annu Kapoor's Con Job Entertains In Bits & Pieces!

    Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2 to hit the big screens. Meanwhile, there are reports pouring in that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt might also a part of this sequel.

    Sanjay Dutt To Play A Key Role In KGF Chapter 2

    According to a report in Telugu360.com, Sanjay Dutt has been approached for a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2 which will start rolling this summer. The details about his role is being kept under the wraps.

    Sanjay Dutt To Return To South After 21 Years?

    The actor had essayed a small role in Nagarjuna- Ramya Krishna's Telugu film 'Chandralekha' in 1998.

    We Just Can't Wait To See KGF 2 On The Big Screen

    About 15% of KGF Chapter 2 has been canned already and the rest of the portions will be filmed from April onwards.

    Meanwhile, KGF Is All Set To Premier On Amazon Prime On This Day

    The Yash starrer will start streaming on Amazon Prime on February 5. The official handle of the OTT platform had earlier tweeted, "KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5," read the tweet by Prime Video."

    While KGF: Chapter 1 focussed on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second chapter will revolve around his fall.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty & Farah Khan To Team Up For Bollywood's Biggest Action Comedy! [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Read more about: yash sanjay dutt kgf kgf chapter 2
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue