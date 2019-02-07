KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt To Play A Key Role In This Yash Starrer?

Kannada superstar Yash's last release KGF was a smashing hit not just in Kannada but also spinned money in other languages as well. The Hindi version of the film minted a life-time collection of Rs. 43.92 crores at the box office. KGF traced the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2 to hit the big screens. Meanwhile, there are reports pouring in that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt might also a part of this sequel.

Sanjay Dutt To Play A Key Role In KGF Chapter 2 According to a report in Telugu360.com, Sanjay Dutt has been approached for a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2 which will start rolling this summer. The details about his role is being kept under the wraps. Sanjay Dutt To Return To South After 21 Years? The actor had essayed a small role in Nagarjuna- Ramya Krishna's Telugu film 'Chandralekha' in 1998. We Just Can't Wait To See KGF 2 On The Big Screen About 15% of KGF Chapter 2 has been canned already and the rest of the portions will be filmed from April onwards. Meanwhile, KGF Is All Set To Premier On Amazon Prime On This Day The Yash starrer will start streaming on Amazon Prime on February 5. The official handle of the OTT platform had earlier tweeted, "KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5," read the tweet by Prime Video."

While KGF: Chapter 1 focussed on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second chapter will revolve around his fall.

