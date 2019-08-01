KGF Chapter 2: Yash Reveals That Sanjay Dutt Was The ONLY Choice To Play Adheera

KGF: Chapter 1 broke many box office records and launched Kannada actor Yash into prominence in the Hindi film industry. To top it with a sequel, the makers and cast of the film started with a bang by making an amazing announcement. KGF: Chapter 2 will star Bollywood rockstar Sanjay Dutt as the film's villain, Adheera. The makers released a poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and fans went crazy. Yash recently revealed that Sanjay Dutt was their only choice to play the character.

Yash revealed that Sanjay Dutt was their first and last choice to play Adheera, irrespective of which language the film was going to be made in. Yash said, "Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment," reported Pinkvilla.

Yash feels that Sanjay Dutt's addition to the film is invaluable. "His addition will be a big boost to KGF franchise. He's a wonderful actor, and we're happy he's on board."

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Farhan Akhtar, who is a producer of the film had taken to Twitter to announce that Dutt was going to be part of the film. He wrote, "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special. Here's presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2." (sic)

Dutt too is excited to play Adheera's character on screen. At an event, he said, "In KGF, Adheera's character is very powerful and if you've seen Avengers, you would have seen Thanos, so Adheera is similar to him."

