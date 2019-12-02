    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ananya Panday: Whenever Ishaan Khatter Comes On Set, It's Like A Storm Has Entered

      Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is releasing this Friday (December 6, 2019), talks about her next project Khaali Peeli and praises her co-star Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the films promises a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl.

      While speaking about her Khaali Peeli co-star, in a group media interview, Ananya said, "I was waiting to do an intense romantic film and this one is just that. Ishaan is so much fun to work with, whenever he comes on set, its like a storm has entered. The entire film is set at night! Tiger (during 'Student') would sleep at 10, so we didn't do any night shoot. So for me, this entire film being set at night is a challenge."

      khaali-peeli-ananya-panday-is-all-praises-for-ishaan-khatter

      Ananya also shared the experience of shooting an intense romantic drama and said, "In 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', my lingo is how I speak in real life. In 'Khaali Peeli', my character Pooja has a Bambaiya lingo. This is actually the first film where I had to change the way I spoke."

      "When you separate yourself from who you are as a person, you are less conscious. I am feeling very inhibited with the film, I am doing anything and getting away with it because I am not playing myself, I am playing a character. Pooja can do anything."

      Coming back to Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film also casts Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

      Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 21:21 [IST]
