Khaali Peeli First Look: Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Share A Sizzling Chemistry!

Sometime back, we had reported that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to share screen space for the first time in 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar's next production titled 'Khaali Peeli'. To be helmed by Maqbool Khan, the makers have now dropped the lead pair's first look from the movie.

In the still, Ishaan is seen flaunting his six-pack abs in his denim-on-denim look. On the other hand, his leading lady Ananya looks stunning in rugged denim shorts and plunging neck white crop tee.

Reportedly, the film is set in Mumbai and is touted to be a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl.

Director Maqbool Khan told Bombay Times, "I can''t wait to start this ride with this young talent." Producer Ali Abbas Zafar further commented, "The process of ''Khaali Peeli'' has been organic -- Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast."

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, further added, "We at Zee Studios are delighted to partner with Ali as he commences his journey as a producer. This is the first of many. It''s such an exciting script with tremendously promising talent attached to the film. Exciting times ahead!"

Produced by Zee Studios, Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, 'Khaali Peeli' will hit the shooting floors on September 11. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Ishaan recently signed Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel, 'A Suitable Boy'.

