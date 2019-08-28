English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Khaali Peeli First Look: Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Share A Sizzling Chemistry!

    By
    |

    Sometime back, we had reported that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to share screen space for the first time in 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar's next production titled 'Khaali Peeli'. To be helmed by Maqbool Khan, the makers have now dropped the lead pair's first look from the movie.

    In the still, Ishaan is seen flaunting his six-pack abs in his denim-on-denim look. On the other hand, his leading lady Ananya looks stunning in rugged denim shorts and plunging neck white crop tee.

    ishu

    Reportedly, the film is set in Mumbai and is touted to be a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl.

    Director Maqbool Khan told Bombay Times, "I can''t wait to start this ride with this young talent." Producer Ali Abbas Zafar further commented, "The process of ''Khaali Peeli'' has been organic -- Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast."

    Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, further added, "We at Zee Studios are delighted to partner with Ali as he commences his journey as a producer. This is the first of many. It''s such an exciting script with tremendously promising talent attached to the film. Exciting times ahead!"

    Produced by Zee Studios, Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, 'Khaali Peeli' will hit the shooting floors on September 11. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

    Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Ishaan recently signed Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel, 'A Suitable Boy'.

    Are Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter More Than 'Just Friends'? Boney Kapoor Reacts To Their Link-Up

    More ISHAAN KHATTER News

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue