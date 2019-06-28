English
    Khandaani Shafakhana Song 'Koka': Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah & Varun Sharma Have A Blast!

    By
    |

    Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Kalank' is back with yet another film and we are taking about 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. The film also stars Varun Sharma and marks the acting debut of singer-rapper Badshah.

    A couple of days back, the makers revealed the hilarious trailer of the film which received appreciation from all nooks and corners. Now, the makers have dropped the first song from the film titled 'Koka'.

    koka

    Featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah, the track is a peppy dance number with groovy beats that will make you want to hit the dance floor right away.

    With vocals by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D, Koka has Varun looking dashing in a blue traditional outfit. Sonakshi too goes all ethnic.

    Check out the video song here.

    Speaking about the film, it has Sonakshi playing Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda) sex clinic. Initially reluctant, Baby soon decides to spread the word about her uncle's method of treatment, but eventually realizes the stigma associated with the topic of sex. That'w when she seeks help from a pop star named Gabru Attack (Badshah) to help her in her journey.

    Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana will lock horns with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya and Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala on July 26, 2019 at the box office.

