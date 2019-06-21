English
    Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha & Badshah Team Up To Break The Stigma Around Sex!

    After treating us with some interesting posters, the makers of Khandaani Shafakhana dropped the official trailer of the film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma. The film revolves around the taboo and stigma associated with the topic of sex.

    Sonakshi Sinha plays Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda) sex clinic. Initially reluctant, Baby soon decides to spread the word about her uncle's method of treatment, but eventually realizes the stigma associated with the topic of sex. That'w when he seeks help from a pop star named Gabru Attack (Badshah) to help her in her journey.

    The tagline of the film that reads, "only sex film for the whole family" adds more to the curiosity levels.

    Speaking about her role in the film, Sonakshi earlier shared, "I'm extremely happy to be part of a film, which is so close to the world around us. I will get to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. It's full of flavour, fun and emotions."

    Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana will lock horns with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya and Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala on July 26, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
