Khayyam Funeral: Sonu Nigam, Gulzar & Others Bid Adieu To The Legendary Music Composer

Last night, a devastating piece of news broke in that legendary music composer Khayyam is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 92 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. His passing over left the entire film industry in grief and many celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar took to their social media to tweet condolences.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Poonam Dhillon, Alka Yagnik, Gulzar and others were among the first ones to arrive at the music maestro's residence.

Khayyam's Demise Is A Huge Loss To The Music Industry Seen here is Sonu Nigam consoling a family friend. Gulzar At Khayyam's Funeral Veteran lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar too arrived to bid adieu to the legendary music composer. Vishal Bharwaj Shares Condolences With The Bereaved Family The 'Haider' director is seen here paying his last respect to Khayyam Sahab. Poonam Dhillon Spotted At Khayyam's Funeral Poonam Dhillon too attended Khayyam's funeral which was held at 4:30 pm at Four Bungalows Kabrastan, Andheri (West) in Mumbai Mumbai.

Last night, Pritam Sharma, the spokesperson for the late music composer issued an official statement that read, "Veteran music composer Khayyam Saab is no more. He breathed his last at Sujoy Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai at 9:30 PM on 19/08/2019. He was admitted there since last few days for age related illness."

Khayyam's most known work includes films like 'Umrao Jaan', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Noorie', 'Yatra' among others.

