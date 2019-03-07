Khushi Kapoor Goes Effortlessly Casual; Yami Gautam’s Pretty Dress Is Giving Us Summer Feels

Khushi Kapoor Snapped After A Salon Session

Khushi Kapoor's casual avatar today was proof that she puts comfort first above everything else. Khushi looked effortlessly cool in her casual look when she was wearing a white t-shirt with grey joggers. She smiled for the cameras as she headed out after a salon session. Khushi was snapped at the airport yesterday when she, her dad Boney Kapoor and sis Janhvi returned to Mumbai after celebrating the latter's birthday in Varanasi.

Yami Gautam Gets Papped With A Friend

Yami Gautam has started dressing for summer as she was snapped in a lovely black dress which gave us heavy summer feels. She looked very pretty in a floral black dress teamed with a pair of black sneakers when she was snapped with a friend on Thursday. Yami was last seen in the hit Vicky Kaushal movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Kunal Khemu Hits The Gym

Kunal Khemu was snapped after his work out session on Thursday. He sported an all black gym look wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt and black gym shorts with a navy blue pair of sneakers. Kunal will next be seen in the Karan Johar period drama movie Kalank, which is set to hit the theatres on April 19th of this year.

Shilpa Shetty's Chic Airport Look

Shilpa Shetty looked chic at the airport when she got papped today. She was wearing a plaid blazer with dark grey denims and a snazzy pair of sunglasses.

Fatima Looked Beautiful In A White Ensemble When Spotted

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked like an ethereal beauty in an all white ensemble when she was spotted at a popular club in Juhu today. Fatima was wearing a white chikankari kurta teamed with matching shararas. On the work front, she will next be seen in an Anurag Basu directorial, starring opposite Rajkummar Rao, and alongside other stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.