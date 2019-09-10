Khushi Kapoor Leaves For US To Study; Boney Kapoor Sees Her Off With Irrepressible Emotions

Producer Boney Kapoor, who was at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday to see his daughter off, was spotted by media persons and instantly, the pictures went viral. Khushi left for the US to start her acting course at the New York Film Academy. She was seen getting emotional when she bid goodbye to her father.

Khushi, who looked stunning in her black jumpsuit, shared some light moments with her father at the airport before she departed. Boney Kapoor was spotted in a navy blue tracksuit and a zipper.

It is well known that Khushi bonds really well with her cousin and her friendship with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is not new to netizens. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter with Khushi and wished her luck. She wrote, "#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don't do anything I wouldn't do #HaveABlast." Khushi replied, "Love you".

In a conversation with fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania, Janhvi Kapoor had earlier informed her sister's plan to study acting. She had said, "She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do. I'm getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi. Father (Boney Kapoor) just has to think about it and he'll start crying."

Recently, Boney Kapoor along with Khushi and Janhvi, was in Singapore to unveil legendary actor Sridevi's wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Janhvi was seen touching the hands of the statue in an emotional moment, in the pictures that were released online.

Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed during various occasions that Khushi had ideas to become a model but was focusing on her acting career too. He had also mentioned about his other daughter, saying Anshula was academically motivated.

His son Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi have acclaimed a proper place in the film industry. Arjun's next will be Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. He will also be sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Janhvi, who has many films in her kitty, is currently busy with the shooting of RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao.