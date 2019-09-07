Kiara Advani Compared To Maggi Noodles By Trolls, Actress Has An Epic Comeback

Social media can be a dark place indeed. One never knows what could set netizens ticking. Recently, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani got massively trolled by netizens.

Recently, Kiara had posted a picture of herself, supposedly from a magazine shoot, where she was seen in a yellow-coloured attire with feathers and fringes all over it. While some appreciated the aesthetics of it, others opined that she looked like 'Maggi Noodles'.

One user commented, "When you love Maggi too much." Another one said, "When you are bored of having maggie, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage." "Phlee mene sochaa ye noodls kha se aa gye," another comment read.

While one would have expected Kiara to react aggressively, what happened was the reverse! The Laxmmi Bomb actress just calmly quipped, "Haha got ready in 2 minutes!"

Kiara sure knows how to handle trolls without getting worked up or losing her temper.

Meanwhile, on the work front, her last release Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor was a massive success, becoming the top-grossing movie of 2019 so far. She has a lot of projects signed up such as Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah. She shares the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the latter.