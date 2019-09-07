English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kiara Advani Compared To Maggi Noodles By Trolls, Actress Has An Epic Comeback

    By
    |

    Social media can be a dark place indeed. One never knows what could set netizens ticking. Recently, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani got massively trolled by netizens.

    Kiara Advani Compared To Maggi Noodles By Trolls, Actress Has An Epic Comeback

    Recently, Kiara had posted a picture of herself, supposedly from a magazine shoot, where she was seen in a yellow-coloured attire with feathers and fringes all over it. While some appreciated the aesthetics of it, others opined that she looked like 'Maggi Noodles'.

    One user commented, "When you love Maggi too much." Another one said, "When you are bored of having maggie, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage." "Phlee mene sochaa ye noodls kha se aa gye," another comment read.

    While one would have expected Kiara to react aggressively, what happened was the reverse! The Laxmmi Bomb actress just calmly quipped, "Haha got ready in 2 minutes!"

    Kiara sure knows how to handle trolls without getting worked up or losing her temper.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, her last release Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor was a massive success, becoming the top-grossing movie of 2019 so far. She has a lot of projects signed up such as Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah. She shares the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the latter.

    More KIARA ADVANI News

    Read more about: kiara advani
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue