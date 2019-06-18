Kiara Advani On Her Masturbat*on Scene: Karan Johar Showed Me How To Do Everything, But That Scene..

'Karan Wanted Me To Be UnInhibited'

Kiara said, "Karan Johar showed me how to do everything, but that scene. He wanted me to be uninhibited. He made sure there was a very small unit on screen. He didn't want me to laugh."

Kiara Had Googled 'How To Use A Vibrator'

"I was so nervous the night before, and I had actually googled how do people use a vibrator. I watched a couple of scenes from films like The Ugly Truth, to see what it was all about."

Kiara also mentioned the advice that Johar gave her. "Do it very sincerely. Let it be real. Let your eyes roll."

Not So Long Ago, Kiara Had Revealed Her Parents' Reaction To This Particular Scene

She had said, "My grandmother had come to stay with me, and the film had just released on Netflix. Of course, I had seen it and my parents had seen it. Everyone loved it and all of that."

Kiara's Parents Were Unfazed But Her Grandmother..

"They knew everything when I had said yes to the film. So, they were informed. I prepared them."

"She's part British, so there were certain jokes that she didn't get. She was reading it with the subtitles. Everyone else was laughing, there were a lot of reactions of the people watching. When my grandmother was watching it, she was watching it with a straight face, like deadpan."

Kiara Had Further Revealed..

"I was like, 'Grandma, you do understand what happened?' Also, she didn't get the context to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... I asked, 'You get the context, right? Like, she has had this moment and an orgasm in front of the entire family.' She's like, 'Well, in front of the whole world now.' And I was shocked. Oh God!"

Coming back to Kiara's Kabir Singh, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.