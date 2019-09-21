Kiara Advani On Being A Part Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: I Am A Huge Fan Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Riding high on the mega-success of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', all eyes are on Kiara Advani. With the film being declared as one of the biggest hits of this year, the talented actress has catapulted to the big league by smoothly making the transition from being a powerhouse performer to a successful commercial star.

Be it 'M. S Dhoni: The Untold Story' or the popular web series, 'Lust Stories', Kiara has consistently delivered one great performance after another showcasing her versatility and range as an actor.

Taking her successful association with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to the next level post Kabir Singh, the gorgeous actress has now signed their next, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as the leading lady opposite Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan. Anees Bazmee will helm the film.

The new-age, fresh jodi of Kiara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space together for the first time in the horror-comedy that has created huge curiosity among their fans asking for more!

The actress took to her Instagram page to make the announcement and wrote, "Teri Aankhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 👻💥 excited to share with you! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can't wait to begin this journey with @kartikaaryan @aneesbazmee @cine1studios @tseries.official @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar 💥💥." (sic)

In an official statement, Kiara was quoted as saying, "'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was the first-ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It's super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I'm looking forward to the experience. It's being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can't wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!"

Director Anees Bazmee further added, "I always look forward to working with Gen-Z actors, this is my first collaboration with Kartik and Kiara. I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast."

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy is scheduled to go on floors in October this year and will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' and 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.

