Kiara Advani On Her Kissing Scenes In Kabir Singh: We Haven't Put Anything Just For The Heck Of It

It's Normal, Says Kiara

Kiara told the leading daily, "Kabir Singh is an innocent raw love story, so you are seeing two people who are as real as it gets. As far as the liplock is concerned, it's a very normal way of showing someone how much you love them - with a kiss."

The Kissing Scenes Are Not There In The Film Just For The Heck Of It

She said, "When you will watch the film you will not even realize that there is a lip-lock in the film. We have not put anything and everything in the film just for the heck of it. There is no dance or special song, there is no revealing, there is none of that. Our director is somebody who is real and pure to the script."

Kiara On How She Bagged The Role Of Preeti

"I met director Sandeep sir a while before I was cast for the film. He had liked my performance in my film Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu, so he called Mukesh Chabra and wanted to meet me. He gave me test, which was the toughest scene. Things had locked long back, but for a reason known only to us it didn't work out, and we went our own ways.

One day it came back to me again, and I asked him why he chose me again and he said ‘because I only see you in this film'. The conviction that he had gave me confidence."

Kiara Believes In Old School Love Stories

"I like the kind of intense love stories like Kabir and Preeti, and who wouldn't want it? I think I am that kind of a girl if I am in love then I prioritize that. I would be open about it and I wouldn't hide it. Dating apps are not for me."