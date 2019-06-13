Kiara Advani On Rumours About DATING Sidharth Malhotra: I Laugh About It

This Is How Kiara Deals With Her Link-up Rumours With Sidharth

Kiara was quoted as saying, "They all are alleged stories which are reported. Earlier, I used to read such stories in the paper and get upset over it but now I laugh about it and it's fun. Over the time, I have realized that it is part and parcel of the industry business."

Hilarious!

Earlier, the actress had taken a jibe at these link-up rumours by posting a picture with Sidharth post wrapping a schedule of Shershaah and captioning it as, "My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend it's been a pleasure working with you this sched! See you on the next one."

Recently, Kiara Opened Up About Her First Boyfriend

"I had my first boyfriend when I was sixteen and I was in the tenth standard. We broke up because I was in the tenth standard and my mom got to know about him and she shouted at me saying how can I have a boyfriend in the tenth standard?

She told me to cut off ties with him and asked to call off the relationship. I told my mom I have broken up with him but we didn't and we continue to see each other," the actress told in.com.

The Actress Says Her Alleged Relationship With Sidharth Is Media-made

"The news about my alleged relationship with Sidharth is made by you all (media) and I am just amused with them. Earlier when I was new in the industry, I was shocked and used to go blank and think about how to respond to it. But then now with time I have made peace with it and know that this is how the industry works," she further told the portal.