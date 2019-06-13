English
    Kiara Advani On Rumours About DATING Sidharth Malhotra: I Laugh About It

    By
    |

    Kiara Advani is currently in a very happy space when it comes to her professional life. The actress has a string of exciting projects coming up which include films like Kabir Singh, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.

    Meanwhile, her personal life too has been grabbing a lot of attention with reports floating in about her allegedly being in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Recently in an interview, the 'Kabir Singh' actress reacted to these dating rumours and here's what she had to say-

    This Is How Kiara Deals With Her Link-up Rumours With Sidharth

    Kiara was quoted as saying, "They all are alleged stories which are reported. Earlier, I used to read such stories in the paper and get upset over it but now I laugh about it and it's fun. Over the time, I have realized that it is part and parcel of the industry business."

    Hilarious!

    Earlier, the actress had taken a jibe at these link-up rumours by posting a picture with Sidharth post wrapping a schedule of Shershaah and captioning it as, "My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend it's been a pleasure working with you this sched! See you on the next one."

    Recently, Kiara Opened Up About Her First Boyfriend

    "I had my first boyfriend when I was sixteen and I was in the tenth standard. We broke up because I was in the tenth standard and my mom got to know about him and she shouted at me saying how can I have a boyfriend in the tenth standard?

    She told me to cut off ties with him and asked to call off the relationship. I told my mom I have broken up with him but we didn't and we continue to see each other," the actress told in.com.

    The Actress Says Her Alleged Relationship With Sidharth Is Media-made

    "The news about my alleged relationship with Sidharth is made by you all (media) and I am just amused with them. Earlier when I was new in the industry, I was shocked and used to go blank and think about how to respond to it. But then now with time I have made peace with it and know that this is how the industry works," she further told the portal.

    Kiara Advani On Her Kissing Scenes In Kabir Singh: We Haven't Put Anything Just For The Heck Of It

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
